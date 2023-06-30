Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ClarionDoor Inc., a software provider for insurance brokers and financial planners, and parent company Zywave to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Powell Kugelman & Postell on behalf of wholesale insurer FTP Inc., accuses the defendant of failing to timely deliver a functional 'Digital Distribution Suite' software product for which the plaintiff paid nearly $200,000. The case is 2:23-cv-03548, FTP Inc. v. ClarionDoor Inc. et al.

Insurtech

June 30, 2023, 4:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Ftp, Inc.

defendants

Zywave, Inc.

Clariondoor, Inc.

defendant counsels

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract