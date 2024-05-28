Who Got The Work

Cooley partner David E. Mills has entered an appearance for Edward Westerman in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, filed April 12 in District of Columbia District Court by Zuckerman Spaeder on behalf of FTI Consulting and FTI LLC, accuses Westerman of breaching non-solicitation, non-compete and confidentiality provisions in his employment contract following his resignation. The suit seeks to recover more than $2.3 million in damages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols, is 1:24-cv-01055, Fti Consulting, Inc. et al v. Westerman.

Business Services

May 28, 2024, 1:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Fti Consulting, Inc.

Fti, LLC

Plaintiffs

Zuckerman Spaeder

defendants

Edward Westerman

defendant counsels

Cooley

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract