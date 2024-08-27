Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Cooley have stepped in to represent Eric Poer in a pending breach of employment contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 12 in the District of Columbia District Court by Zuckerman Spaeder on behalf of FTI Consulting, accuses the defendant of breaching non-solicitation and non-compete provisions in his employment agreement. The suit also seeks to recover more than $3 million from the defendant for breaching a non-compete clause. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols, is 1:24-cv-02035, FTI Consulting, Inc. et al v. Poer.

Business Services

August 27, 2024, 9:24 AM

Fti Consulting, Inc.

Fti, LLC

Zuckerman Spaeder

Eric Poer

Cooley

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract