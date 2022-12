News From Law.com

If there were doubts about the Federal Trade Commission's determination to follow through on its aggressive antitrust stance against Big Tech, last week's events might squelch those. On Thursday, the FTC swung wide, suing Microsoft for its $69 billion acquisition of game developer Activision, and commencing arguments to block Meta from absorbing virtual reality company Within Unlimited.

December 13, 2022, 8:41 AM