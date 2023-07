News From Law.com

So much for the Federal Trade Commission's big antitrust showdown with the tobacco giant Altria, maker of Marlboro cigarettes. The agency announced this week that it has officially dropped a complaint it filed against Altria and Juul in 2000 following Altria's announcement that it was buying a 35% stake in the e-cigarette maker for $12.8 billion.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 05, 2023, 5:06 PM

nature of claim: /