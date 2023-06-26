FTC Wants to Stop Automatic Renewals of Subscriptions—and ...

News From Law.com

Attorneys general from multiple states are lending support to a regulator's attempts to stop "deceptive" auto-renewal programs. They say the amendments will strengthen protections for consumers, allegedly manipulated into renewing subscriptions for various services. Twenty-six attorneys general, including from California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, submitted comments in support of the Federal Trade Commission's proposed changes. The FTC proposed amendments to what it calls the Negative Option Rule, which refers to marketing strategies companies use to enroll people in subscriptions and programs that automatically renew.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 26, 2023, 2:59 PM

