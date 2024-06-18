FTC Suspects TikTok of Violating Childrens Privacy Again, Re...

News From Law.com

The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday said that it has found reason to believe that TikTok is violating children's privacy rights and has referred the matter to the Department of Justice's Civil Division. The FTC said in a statement that it uncovered possible violations of children's privacy while doing a compliance review of Musical.ly, a video-based social network that Beijing-based ByteDance bought in 2017 and merged a year later into its video-based TikTok social media app.

June 18, 2024, 5:56 PM

