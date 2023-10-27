FTC Suit Against Firm Thats Not a Probe Target Reflects Risi...

News From Law.com

A new Federal Trade Commission lawsuit could suggest trouble ahead for companies that push back against the agency's hefty document-production demands, sometimes for probes in which they're not even a target. Last week, the agency took the unusual step of suing one of those nontargets, the 257-store liquor chain Total Wine & More, saying its response to a administrative subpoena it received in February 2023 is "severely deficient in multiple respects."

