The Federal Trade Commission is suing to block Kroger's bid to buy its direct competitor Albertson's for $24.6 billion, a deal that's been in the works since October 2022, but one that the FTC says will lead to hire prices and lower quality products for consumers, and impede unionized grocery store workers from securing higher wages and better benefits.

February 26, 2024, 1:07 PM

