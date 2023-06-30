FTC Proposes Ban on Companies Producing Fake Product Reviews...

News From Law.com

The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule to ban marketers from using illicit and fake reviews of their products that "deceive consumers looking for real feedback on a product or service." "Our proposed rule on fake reviews shows that we're using all available means to attack deceptive advertising in the digital age," Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement Friday. "The rule would trigger civil penalties for violators and should help level the playing field for honest companies."

June 30, 2023, 6:44 PM

