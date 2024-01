News From Law.com

If your company's legal department has ideas to keep voice-cloning scammers at bay, the Federal Trade Commission wants to hear from you—and might even send you a cash prize. The agency began accepting submissions for its "Voice Cloning Challenge" and will accept submissions at a website through the end of the week. The top submission will receive $25,000.

AI & Automation

January 08, 2024, 4:28 PM

