Anonymous messaging app NGL has been banned from hosting kids and teens on its platform amid allegations that it falsely touted its ability to use AI content moderation to filter out "harmful language and bullying" while doing just the opposite. The ban is part of a first-of-its-kind settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and the Los Angeles District attorney under which the company also agreed to pay a $4.5 million fine.

July 09, 2024, 5:29 PM