Fort Lauderdale-based boutique Freeland Harwin Valori is expanding into Miami with experienced trial attorney Deborah Gander at the helm. Joining as a named partner, Gander's addition is building on the firm's ambitions to keep growing within the medical malpractice space as health care keeps expanding in Florida. Before joining the newly minted Freeland Harwin Valori Gander, she was a partner at Colson Hicks Eidson.

May 23, 2023, 10:59 AM

