New Suit

Arch Resources, a producer of iron ore and other metallurgical products used by steel manufacturers, and ICG Beckley LLC were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Thursday in West Virginia Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Bailey Javins & Carter on behalf of Charles Frye. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00195, Frye v. Icg Beckley, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 09, 2023, 3:37 PM