Removed To Federal Court

Womble Bond Dickinson removed an ERISA lawsuit against Hartford Financial Services to North Carolina Middle District Court on Wednesday. The suit, for long-term disability benefits, was filed by the Doran Law Offices on behalf of Marsha Frye. The case is 1:22-cv-00738, Frye v. Hartford Life And Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 07, 2022, 11:59 AM