Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Sugarman Law Firm on Monday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Speedway to New York Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Brindisi, Murad & Brindisi on behalf of Laura Fryc and Richard R. Fryc. The case is 6:23-cv-00321, Fryc et al v. Speedway LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 13, 2023, 6:09 PM