Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Sarnova HC LLC and Lori Walker to California Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged sexual orientation-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Law Office of Jonathan J. Moon and the Sweeney Law Firm on behalf of Jeronimo Frutero. The case is 1:22-cv-01520, Frutero v. Sarnova HC, LLC, et al.

Health Care

November 23, 2022, 7:32 PM