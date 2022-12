Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a lawsuit against David's Bridal LLC and Crystal Mitchell to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Scott Law Firm on behalf of Jenna Frusher. The case is 4:22-cv-01115, Frusher v. David's Bridal, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 16, 2022, 1:58 PM