Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from a fire, was filed by Alpern Schubert PC on behalf of Laura Fruehan and Paul Fruehan. The case is 2:22-cv-01409, Fruehan et al v. Traveler's Home And Marine Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 07, 2022, 4:47 PM