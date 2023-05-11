Attorneys at Burns & Levinson on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Predictive Oncology, an AI research center for cancer therapy, to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by Davis & Davis on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that he was wrongfully terminated based on age and gender bias. Further, the suit argues that the defendant financially profited from patents that the plaintiff developed during the course of his employment. The case is 1:23-cv-11048, Frudakis v. Predictive Oncology.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
May 11, 2023, 3:05 PM