Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burns & Levinson on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Predictive Oncology, an AI research center for cancer therapy, to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by Davis & Davis on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that he was wrongfully terminated based on age and gender bias. Further, the suit argues that the defendant financially profited from patents that the plaintiff developed during the course of his employment. The case is 1:23-cv-11048, Frudakis v. Predictive Oncology.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 11, 2023, 3:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Tony Frudakis

Plaintiffs

Davis & Davis, P.C.

defendants

Predictive Oncology

defendant counsels

Burns & Levinson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination