Who gets custody of a frozen embryo in a divorce? According to the Ga. Court of Appeals, it depends on what the IVF paperwork says.In a 2-1, 35-page, issue of first impression opinion, the court ruled that the language of the contract the now ex-husband and wife agreed to reverse a Coweta County court's balancing approach that awarded the ex-wife the embryo.

Health Care

September 21, 2023, 4:13 PM

