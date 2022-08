Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lugenbuhl Wheaton Peck Rankin & Hubbard on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Alvendia Kelly & Demarest on behalf of Merle Frost. The case is 2:22-cv-02939, Frost v. Traveler's Casualty Co. et al.

Insurance

August 26, 2022, 2:49 PM