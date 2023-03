New Suit

Speedway and other defendants were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in Minnesota District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Walsh & Gaertner and Harper & Peterson on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was shot by an assailant while shopping at the store. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-00617, Frost v. Speedway LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 14, 2023, 3:50 PM