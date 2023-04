Who Got The Work

Jonathan M. Fordin of Shutts & Bowen has entered an appearance for Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed Feb. 17 in Florida Middle District Court by the Nation Law Firm on behalf of Scott Frost. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John L. Badalamenti, is 8:23-cv-00362, Frost v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 03, 2023, 7:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Scott Frost

Plaintiffs

Nation Law Firm

defendants

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Shutts & Bowen

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations