New Suit - Employment

Miller Shah LLP and Olivier & Schreiber filed an employment lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The complaint accuses property preservation services company Field Asset Services Inc. and other defendants of misclassifying the plaintiff as an 'independent contractor' and failing to pay her for overtime hours worked or reimburse her for business expenses, such as general liability insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01153, Frost v. Field Asset Services, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

March 15, 2023, 7:31 AM