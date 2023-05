Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Duane Morris on Monday removed a lawsuit against Brock & Scott PLLC and Federal National Mortgage to Maine District Court. The complaint, over claims related to real property, was filed by Kevin B. Frost. The case is 2:23-cv-00198, Frost v. Federal National Mortgage Association et al.

Real Estate

May 09, 2023, 4:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Kevin B. Frost

defendants

Brock & Scott PLLC

Federal National Mortgage Association

defendant counsels

Brock And Scott, Pllc

Duane Morris

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property