New Suit - Trade Secrets

Burns & Levinson filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in New Hampshire District Court on behalf of weather security product manufacturer Frost Solutions LLC. The suit takes aim at Vue Robotics LLC, former Frost Solutions president Patrick Baglien and vice president of sales Christopher Lareau for allegedly misappropriating proprietary and confidential information in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00401, Frost Solutions, LLC v. Baglien et al.

Technology

October 06, 2022, 6:12 AM