Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart shareholder Andrew E. Tanick has entered an appearance for Fleet Farm in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed March 4 in Minnesota District Court by Throndset Michenfelder LLC, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jerry W. Blackwell, is 0:24-cv-00760, Frost et al v. Fleet Farm LLC.

April 22, 2024, 8:15 AM

Clarence Frost

Tammy Frost

Throndset Michenfelder Law Office, LLC

Throndset & Michenfelder Law Office LLC

Fleet Farm LLC

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA