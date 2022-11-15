Frost Brown Todd Merges With California Firm, Adding 3 Offic...

News From Law.com

Am Law 200 firm Frost Brown Todd is merging with a California firm with 23 lawyers, Orange County-based AlvaradoSmith. The move, effective Jan. 1, 2023, will allow Frost Brown Todd to add offices in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco. And the Cincinnati-based firm, which has been mostly operating in the Midwest and the South before the merger, will increase its headcount to more than 575 attorneys in 17 offices across nine states and Washington, D.C.

November 15, 2022, 4:00 AM