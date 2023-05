News From Law.com

Frost Brown Todd has expanded its public affairs subsidiary CivicPoint into Texas, hiring former Texas legislator Jason Villalba as an M&A partner in Dallas and the head of CivicPoint Texas.While based in the firm's Dallas office, Villalba will spend much of his time in Austin for his CivicPoint Texas work.

Legal Services - Large Law

May 03, 2023, 3:32 PM

