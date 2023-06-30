Frost Brown Hires Day Pitney CFO Who Is Returning to Dallas ...

News From Law.com

Frost Brown Todd hired a veteran chief financial officer with experience in law firm mergers as its new CFO, as the firm eyes further growth. Day Pitney CFO Bob Bolton, who joined Frost Brown on Friday, will work out of the firm's Dallas office, a location where he lived when he was CFO of Dallas-based Strasburger & Price, which merged with Clark Hill in 2018. Earlier, Bolton was finance director at Washington, D.C.-based Hogan & Hartson when it merged in 2010 with London-based Lovells, forming Hogan Lovells.

June 30, 2023, 8:00 AM

