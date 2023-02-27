Who Got The Work

Fisher & Phillips partners Aaron Franklin Olsen and William O. Stein have entered appearances for Seaspine Orthopedics Corporation in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 13 in California Southern District Court by Godes & Preis and Littler Mendelson on behalf of Frontline Services Inc., pursues claims against the defendant for a bad faith amendment to a distribution agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John A. Houston, is 3:23-cv-00077, Frontline Services, Inc. v. Seaspine Orthopedics Corporation et al.

Health Care

February 27, 2023, 6:20 AM