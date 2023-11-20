Who Got The Work

J.B. Evans of Dorsey & Whitney has stepped in as defense counsel to Ameriprise Financial, a leading provider of financial planning services, in a pending trade secrets lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 4 in Idaho District Court by Cooper & Larsen on behalf of Frontier Credit Union, accuses three former Frontier Credit employees of misappropriating confidential and proprietary information and soliciting the plaintiff's customers and employees in favor of competitors, Bright Star Financial Advisors and Ameriprise Financial. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford, is 4:23-cv-00433, Frontier Credit Union v. Serr, et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 20, 2023, 11:06 AM

Frontier Credit Union

Cooper And Larsen

Cooper & Larsen

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC

Adam C. Serr, Sr.

Bright Star Financial Advisors, LLC

Doe Business Entities 1-10

John/Jane Does 11-20

Kristin L. Bergeson

Shayla Lynn Kelley

Dorsey & Whitney

Ed Magarian

Michael V. Colvin

Givens Pursley

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract