J.B. Evans of Dorsey & Whitney has stepped in as defense counsel to Ameriprise Financial, a leading provider of financial planning services, in a pending trade secrets lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 4 in Idaho District Court by Cooper & Larsen on behalf of Frontier Credit Union, accuses three former Frontier Credit employees of misappropriating confidential and proprietary information and soliciting the plaintiff's customers and employees in favor of competitors, Bright Star Financial Advisors and Ameriprise Financial. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford, is 4:23-cv-00433, Frontier Credit Union v. Serr, et al.
Banking & Financial Services
November 20, 2023, 11:06 AM