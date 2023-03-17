New Suit - Securities

ChoiceWORX, a robotic process automation software company, its founder Samuel Gross and other defendants were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Fox Rothschild on behalf of Front Row Fund I, contends that Gross made material misrepresentations regarding ChoiceWORX’s prospects, economic conditions and its potential acquisition by Aquilon Invest. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02255, Front Row Fund I, L.P. v. Gross et al.Fox Rothschild

Front Row Fund I, L.P.

Fox Rothschild

Aquilon Invest GmbH

Arago GmbH

Arago US, Inc.

Hans-Christian Boos

John Does 1 through 5

Ogara GmbH

Samuel Gross

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims