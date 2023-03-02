Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Plant Christensen & Kanell on Thursday removed an insurance class action against Standard Fire Insurance to Utah District Court. The suit was filed by Lance Bingham on behalf of lead plaintiff Nathaniel Fronberg, who hit a deer while driving and has not yet received his car back from the repair shop. The plaintiff seeks to represent a class of other policyholders who have faced similar delays following a car crash. The case is 2:23-cv-00156, Fronberg v. Standard Fire Insurance Co.

Insurance

March 02, 2023, 8:00 PM