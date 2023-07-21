New Suit - Contract

Katten Muchin Rosenman filed a lawsuit alleging breach of a membership interest purchase agreement Friday in New York Southern District Court against MoneyLion and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust. The suit was brought on behalf of four founders of Malka Media Group who sold 100% of their membership interest to MoneyLion in 2021. The plaintiffs accuse the defendants of taking bad faith actions to deprive them of receiving multimillion dollar closing stock and earnout payments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06339, Frommer et al v. MoneyLion Technologies Inc. et al.

Fintech

July 21, 2023, 3:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Fried

Jeffrey Frommer

Lyusen (Louis) Krubich

Pat Capra

Plaintiffs

Katten Muchin Rosenman

defendants

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company

MoneyLion Technologies Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract