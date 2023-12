News From Law.com

TLTF Summit 2023 took place in Miami from Dec. 4-6. The invite-only event drew around 450 attendees to discuss legal technology and investment. From the smallest startups to the largest investors, attendees spanned the legal ecosystem but shared a single goal: to increase innovation through collaboration and improve the legal profession.

December 12, 2023, 8:35 PM

nature of claim: /