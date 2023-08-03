From The Woodlands to Travis County, Parties Span the State ...

News From Law.com

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas filed a federal suit on behalf of several parties Wednesday in the southern district of Texas to block the new state legislation that would criminalize some drag performances performed on public property. Senate Bill 12, set to take effect Sept. 1, will sanction performers who put on a "sexually oriented performance" on public property or in the presence of a minor. The legislation would also penalize establishments that facilitate such performances.

August 03, 2023, 6:00 PM

