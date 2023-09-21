From the Courtroom to the Summit: Miami Litigator Takes on M...

News From Law.com

Dan Dolan, a co-founding partner of Dolan Dobrinsky Rosenblum Bluestein, was at his desk when he received a call from his buddy, Jeff Zanarini, the managing director at HIG Capital. "Guess what?" Zanarini said. "We got chosen." Zanarini was referring to an ambitious climb of Mount Rainer, a summit elevation of almost 14,500 ft., sponsored by the Juniper Fund, which selects nine climbers each year to raise money for families of Sherpas killed on Mount Everest. Without telling Dolan, Zanarini signed them both up three years earlier, with no expectations of being selected. "We're in!" Dolan cheered.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 21, 2023, 2:40 PM

nature of claim: /