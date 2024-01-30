From the Bench to the Booth: 2 Former Judges Now at Gibson D...

News From Law.com

This morning's Am Law Litigation Daily column checks in with two Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partners who joined the firm after time on the federal bench. George Hazel joined the firm last year in Washington, D.C. after serving on the District of Maryland bench. Gregg Costa joined in Houston in 2022 after time on both the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and the trial bench in the Southern District of Texas. They've paired for the podcast "A View From the Bench."

