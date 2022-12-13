From State to Superior Court: Governor Elevates Erica Tising...

News From Law.com

Lawyers appearing for proceedings throughout west Georgia's Coweta Judicial Circuit will soon see a familiar face seated on a different bench. Carroll County State Court Judge Erica L. Tisinger will be sworn in as a superior court judge on Dec. 20 after being appointed to the higher court by Gov. Brian Kemp. Tisinger will fill a vacancy created by the governor's appointment of Judge Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court in August. As part of the Coweta Judicial Circuit, Tisinger will preside over legal matters in Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether and Troup counties.

Georgia

December 13, 2022, 11:55 AM