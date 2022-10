News From Law.com

Whether they're called executive directors, chief operating officers or directors of operations, law firm business leaders have become more central to the operations of these formerly lawyer-led business enterprises. While the trend can be seen most prominently in Big Law, data and interviews with law firm leaders show how the integration of a firm's business and legal functions have a downstream effect on the rest of the legal industry.

October 25, 2022