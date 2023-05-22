From Robust to Booming: Union Organizing Surge Juices Demand...

News From Law.com

Law firms across Pennsylvania are seeing an uptick in traditional labor work as employers face a growing number of unionization campaigns, signaling that what was once considered a "dying area" of law firm business is abruptly reviving.According to attorneys from Fisher Phillips, Littler Mendelson, Duane Morris, Fox Rothschild, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and Saul Ewing, the market is now flooded with employers looking to avoid unionization or, if a union has already succeeded in organizing, seeking representation for collective bargaining efforts or other matters put before the National Labor Relations Board.

Pennsylvania

May 22, 2023, 3:54 PM

