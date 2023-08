News From Law.com

This morning's Am Law Litigation Daily sits down with McKool Smith second-year associate Michael Catapano, who went to law school after playing five years in the National Football League. Catapano, who is based in New York, said NFL life made him accustomed to preparing for a long time only to have to come in and execute on one particular day. "Now it's trial day versus Sunday," he said.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 28, 2023, 7:30 AM

