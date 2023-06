News From Law.com

The Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling merger has the potential to change the Big Law landscape on a fundamental level, creating a firm with over $3 billion in annual revenues and a massive global footprint. While the two firms involved are both quite excited about the merger, their competitors and brethren have more nuanced opinions when it comes to the reasoning and potential outcomes of this deal.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 14, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /