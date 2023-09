News From Law.com International

Operating in Africa is not always easy. In several countries there have been coups and legal advisers are often under pressure to mitigate risks and navigate complex issues that arise when doing business on the continent. But the African market is also buoyant and offers many opportunities, according to Linklaters' recently appointed new head of Africa, Justin Faye, who says his focus will be building on the firm's existing strength in the region.

September 21, 2023, 7:01 AM

