From Lawyer to Launderer: Texas Attorney Pleads Guilty to Fr...

Former San Antonio attorney Christopher John Pettit pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to wire fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, from October 2019 to July 2022, Pettit made numerous misrepresentations that persuaded clients to deposit money with his firm, Chris Pettit and Associates. Clients were led to believe their funds would be used for services such as living trusts, irrevocable trusts, estate planning services, investments, and real-estate transactions, but Pettit instead misused them for his own enrichment and as part of a Ponzi-type scheme.

October 06, 2023, 2:17 PM

