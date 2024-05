News From Law.com

Former head of legal services at pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, Josh Kreamer, who is now the new chief strategy officer and general counsel at Fileread, discusses why he decided to move to an e-discovery startup, the innovations he implemented at AstraZeneca, and how he sees generative AI impacting the e-discovery process.

May 20, 2024, 3:35 PM

