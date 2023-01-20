From Doorbell Cameras to 3D: Attorneys Explore New Technolog...

News From Law.com

In the courtroom, personal injury attorneys are using technology more than ever to convey their clients' story to the jury. Attorneys say the age of social media and interest in true-crime shows have led juries not only to resonate more with the use of video and other technology, but to expect it. Peter C. Bowman of BBB Attorneys in Connecticut said his law firm began to invest in more technology around five years ago, and has opened the door to a host of options to use in court, arbitration and mediation.

Technology

January 20, 2023, 1:00 PM