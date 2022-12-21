From DA to Judge: What Lawyers Can Expect in Shannon Wallace...

News From Law.com

Lawyers appearing for proceedings in the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit north of the Atlanta metro will soon see a familiar face seated on the Cherokee County Superior Court bench. Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney Shannon Wallace is set to kick off her first term as judge on Jan. 1, 2023, after Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her to the circuit's sole superior court. Wallace will fill a vacancy created by legislation passed during the 2022 session of the Georgia General Assembly.

Georgia

December 21, 2022, 9:34 AM